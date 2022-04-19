R Madhavan REACTS to being addressed as Vedaant Madhavan's father: That feels very proud too

R Madhavan is making headlines for several reasons. From his upcoming film Rocketry to his son smashing it and making India proud at the recently held Danish Open 2022 swimming championship. The actor has been flooded with wishes on social media, not just from fans, but his movie industry friends as well. From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar, the wishes have been way too many and rightly so.

Amid the many wishes, the actor also received a wish from columnist and writer Anand Ranganathan. Wishing Madhavan, he addressed the actor as son Vedaant Madhavan's father and mentioned his upcoming film Rocketry. "Looking forward to this upcoming film of Vedaant Madhavan's father," he tweeted.

Inevitably, R Madhavan was flattered and humbled by Ranganathan's tweet. He replied saying, "Ha ha ha somehow that felt very proud too. Thank you chief. See you on July 1st with Rocketry in theaters." The tweet also included Rocketry's poster. Take a look:

Wishing Vedaant on his fantastic achievement, Priyanka Chopra tweeted, "Wohooo! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan! That’s an amazing feat! Keep trailblazing! Congratulations @ActorMadhavan and Sarita (heart emoji)." Replying to PeeCee, Madhavan said, "Wow … thank you so so much .. don’t know what to say.. we are so thrilled and excited .gods grace and thank you for your kindness once again @priyankachopra.. you are the very best."

