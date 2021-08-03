R Madhavan REACTS to Shilpa Shetty’s statement in Raj Kundra’s case: Our prayers always with you & your family

Kundra has been all over the news these days ever since her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in connection with an adult film racket case. While the controversy is coming up with murkier details with every passing day, Shilpa recently grabbed the attention once again after she released her first statement in the case in a long post on social media. Soon she found support in R Madhavan who called Shilpa a strong woman and believes she will come out of it soon.

For the uninitiated, Shilpa took to social media and wrote, “The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf”. While the statement went viral in no time, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor dropped a comment on her post and extended his support. He wrote, “You are one of the strongest people I know and I have complete faith that this challenge too you will overcome with grace and dignity. Our prayers always with you and your family”.

Meanwhile, Shilpa has urged people to respect her and her family’s privacy in this crisis situation. “I request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!”

