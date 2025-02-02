R Madhavan reacts to criticism of stalking in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: ‘Main in sab baaton se bilkul...’

When Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, starring R. Madhavan and Dia Mirza, was first released, it didn’t perform well at the box office. However, over time, the film has garnered a significant fanbase. Initially, fans were captivated by the characters, but as time went on, they began to recognize some of the film's problematic elements. The lead character's actions—lying to and stalking the woman he loves. Madhavan recently addressed this, explaining that "Main inn sab baaton se bilkul sehmati nahi rakhta. Ye green flag, blue flag ye sab cheezein nikkamme logon ka nikkamma kaam hai."

R Madhavan disagreed with the criticism surrounding Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and expressed his views in an interview with Mashable India. He stated that the film was being judged according to a "Western yardstick," which he believed was unfair. He further explained that he didn’t agree with the idea of "green flags" and "blue flags," calling such concerns the work of "useless people."

The Shaitaan actor emphasized that being a gentleman was essential, noting that from childhood, they were taught how to approach and speak to women, a practice deeply rooted in their culture. He also acknowledged that badmash (mischievous) characters exist, but argued that the film shouldn’t be evaluated by Western standards.

Madhavan continued by saying that, back in the day, following a woman around was considered the only way to approach her. He questioned those who called the actions problematic, asking, "I ask you, those who say it’s problematic, how would we have met a girl in Mumbai back then if we truly loved her and wanted to meet her with respect?"

Madhavan questioned the difference in social norms between Western countries and India. He pointed out that in Western cultures, meeting at bars is widely accepted, while in India, during those times, if someone fell in love, the only option was to track the woman, follow her to her home, and then contact her. He expressed that without knowing where she lived or tracking her, it would have been impossible to reach out to her.