R Madhavan replaces Shekhar Kapur as FTII President post winning National Award for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards that took place in Delhi on the 24th of August, 2023. The film also marks as his directorial debut. Shortly after receiving the National Award for Best Feature Film for his first directorial project, R Madhavan has been appointed as the new President of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII). The actor has replaced filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who was the former President of FTII Society and chairman of Governing Council of FTII. His tenure ended on the 3rd of March, 2023.

Today on the 1st of September, 2023, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur took to his Twitter handle during the evening to announce that R Madhavan has been appointed as the new President of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII). In his Tweet, he wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you.”

Soon after, R Madhavan replied to Anurag Thakur's Tweet and wrote, “Thank you so very much for the honor and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations,” and concluded by adding two folded hands emoji. SEE THE POST HERE:

About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan directed, wrote, produced, and also starred in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biographical drama centered on the life of S. Nambi Narayanan, the former ISRO scientist, portrayed by R Madhavan himself. The film tells the story of the scientist's career at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), his involvement in the ISRO espionage case, and his subsequent exoneration.

The film also delved into S Nambi Narayanan's time as a scientist following his education at Princeton University. The actor achieved a significant accomplishment as the film won the Best Feature Film award at the 69th National Film Awards.

Work Front

On the work front, R Madhavan will be next seen in the film Test directed by Sashikanth. Based on the world of cricket, the actor will be seen in the lead role.

