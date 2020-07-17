R Madhavan replies to fan who asked him about skin lightening: Never believed in wanting to NOT be who I am

R Madhavan had shared a hilarious photo of himself from one of his many films which led to a fan's curiosity about skin lightening. Check it out below.

R Madhavan is making sure to put his social media to good use. With academic results around the country being announced, Madhavan took to Twitter to encourage students and not be disheartened if they scored less. And to do that, Madhavan shared a hilarious photo of himself from one of his many films. He wrote, "To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it .. and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends."

While fans thanked him for these words of encouragement, one Twitter user had something else on his mind. Replying to Madhavan's tweet, he said, "I really appreciate you being honest about your marks. Just using this opportunity to ask, since it's quite visible from this old pic as well, what product or procedure you used to lighten your skin ? Genuine interested in knowing the secret. Thank you."

Instead of lashing out at the user, Madhavan instead gave him some solid advice. The actor said, "I never believed in wanting to NOT be who I am- nor felt apologetic for looking the way I did. You shouldn’t either bro..Just look and be hygienic .. most attractive way to look... I tan easily when I play golf-that is all there is to it .."

