R Madhavan revealed he was scared and nervous to see Dia Mirza on Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein sets for THIS reason; ‘agar picture chalegi to aapke wajah se’

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is the debut film of actors R. Madhavan and Dia Mirza with Saif Ali Khan in a key role. Even though the movie didn’t do great business when it was released on the big screen for the first time, it eventually became a cult classic. The audience loved the film so much that after 23 years of its release, it got a nationwide re-release. Celebrating this milestone, the stars came live on social media and recalled how heartbroken they were when the film didn’t impress the audience then.

Recalling the conversation she had with Madhavan during the promotion of the film, Dia Mirza revealed that one day when they got a break of five minutes together, he told her that it is a very special film and it will really connect with the audience. To which she responded ‘I hope so’. But when the film was released and people did not really go to the theatres just to watch it, they were disappointed.

“It broke us; it broke our hearts so much because there was so much anticipation, so much expectation. And we worked so hard,” the Dhak Dhak actress mentioned. But she acknowledged the works of the Tanu Weds Manu actor and admitted that he was right about people loving it. She stated that even though the audience didn’t make it to the theatres back then, they have made time for it over and over again, over the years and given it so much love.

Adding to this, R. Madhavan said that he was also taken aback by the negative response at the box office. This is when he started doubting all the efforts that were made in making the film. He exclaimed that it was their first film and they had sincerely worked on it. “Then, we started blaming ourselves that had I got fitter or done the film more sincerely, or had the costumes been better... anything. You start looking for the imperfections,” he opined.

But he was happy that it has been 23 years that the movie is being showered with love. But now, when he is seeing houseful shows, even after all that, he is confused as to why people want to pay money to watch the film. Why are they coming to the theatres? he questions adding that this means that cinema lovers still want to experience the film on the big screens.

In their candid conversation, Madhavan also admitted that he was intimidated by Dia even though his South Indian films were doing good. He stated that at that time, she had won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. So, he thought to himself that no one would look at him because when Dia comes, the whole room lights up. He even thought if the movie would work, it would be because of her.

While they enjoyed going back in time and reminiscing about working together, they asked filmmakers to cast them together now. Mirza said that she has known Madhavan for the past 23 years even though they haven’t worked together in any other film. “I have no idea why that has happened. All filmmakers please cast us together,” she stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia was last seen in the limited series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack which was released on August 29. As for R. Madhavan, he featured in Shaitaan, earlier this year.

