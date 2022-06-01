R Madhavan reveals KK sang Sach Keh Raha Hai with so much soul; Says ‘He always sang with open heart’

Popular singer KK’s death has left everyone in a state of deep shock. All his fans and family members are devastated by this news. His family members have already arrived in Kolkata today and the singer’s body is being taken for autopsy. Although the doctors suspect cardiac arrest to be the reason for his demise, a final conclusion is yet to be made. Talking about KK’s songs, one of his most iconic songs was Sach Keh Raha Hai from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. This song not only reached the hearts of all the fans but also catapulted R Madhavan’s career who made his debut with this film.

Remembering KK, R Madhavan said that the legendary singer sang Sach Keh Raha Hai with so much soul that the actor had a tough time living up to the demands of the song. “It was emotional, it had betrayal and half the expressions in that song came about because of the way he sang it,” added the actor. Madhavan also appreciated KK’s music like every other actor. The 3 Idiots actor added that he will never forget KK. “He has one of the best souls I ever met and he was the nicest human being ever. He always sang with open heart and the irony is that's the only thing that gave up on him. I am heartbroken."

For the unversed, KK sang yet another song for R Madhavan’s Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein which was titled Na Sone Ke Bangle Mein. But it was Sach Keh Raha Hai, which instantly became a cult hit and it remains to date, one of KK's most memorable songs.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee announced that KK will receive a gun salute not at the airport but in Rabindra Sadan as the post-mortem is still going on. She revealed that they have consulted the family and they have a 5.15 pm flight so they will pay respect there.

