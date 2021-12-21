R Madhavan roasts Chetan Bhagat, says 3 Idiots was ‘better than the book’

Actor R Madhavan and author Chetan Bhagat appear to have gotten into a heated Twitter feud. Funnily, it was apparently just a publicity stunt for their new Netflix show, Decoupled. Madhavan, who portrays India's second-best-selling author, is continually pitted against Chetan, who plays himself, in the series. The quarrel began when Chetan tweeted in response to a question on movies vs. books: “My books, and the movies based on them.” To this, R Madhavan replied that he preferred books. Chetan wittily replied, “Have you ever heard anyone ever say the movie is better than the book?”

My books, and the movies based on them https://t.co/kqSwHMbfxn — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 20, 2021

Taking this opportunity, Madhavan exclaimed, “YES! 3 Idiots,” - the film that was based on Chetan Bhagat’s book Five Point Someone and wherein Madhavan portrayed an engineering student, Farhan. Chetan asked Madhavan not to ‘try to preach to the choir’. Not backing down, Madhavan was ready with an effective comeback. He asked the author why he acted in Decoupled if he was partial towards books.

You’re flaunting 3 Idiots to ME? Don’t try to preach to the choir, maybe you should go actually read my books https://t.co/hwwgvuDqOa — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 20, 2021

If you love books so much, why are you in my new show? Decoupled streaming only on Netflix. https://t.co/0LV9ReLaU8 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 20, 2021

Chetan couldn’t resist laughing at this. “HAHAHAHAHA, what an unsubtle plug, maybe it’s just me, I prefer a Pulitzer over a pan masala branded award show,” Chetan said, while Madhavan hit back saying, “Well I prefer the 300 Crore Club over Bestseller.”

Continuing the battle of wits, Chetan proudly said that he preferred to be known by his name than ‘Farhan from that one movie’. Madhavan’s beautiful response to this absolutely made our hearts melt. He wrote, “I’m not known just as Farhan. I’m also known as Manu from Tanu Weds Manu, Kartikh from Alaipayuthey, and my favourite, Maddy kyunki mein rehta hoon sab ke dil mein.” The last bit was a reference to Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, his debut Bollywood film.

Both the personalities playfully concluded their little spat. Chetan wrote, “WOW, if this was your writing test, I'd say you passed. But honestly what did you think about my Netflix debut?” Madhavan played with his earlier joke, saying that the author is ‘better on the big screen’, just like his books, but also added that he was actually ‘brilliant’ in the show.

WOW, if this was your writing test, I'd say you passed. But honestly what did you think about my Netflix debut? https://t.co/KxJ2Faars2 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 20, 2021

