R Madhavan showers praise on Mission Raniganj, calls it 'kamaal ki picture'; Akshay Kumar REACTS

Akshay Kumar is someone who does more films in a year than his contemporaries. His recent release Mission Raniganj has met with mostly positive critical response. Recently, actor R Madhavan took to social media to shower praise on the biographical thriller film. Kumar was quick to respond. So let's find out their reactions.

R Madhavan praises Mission Raniganj

Today, on October 13th, R Madhavan took to X (formerly Twitter) to shower praise on Akshay Kumar's recently released film Mission Raniganj. He wrote: "कल theater में जाकर यह picture देखी ।क्या kamaal की picture रहा है यार। हमारे desh में कैसे कैसे hero है जिसके bare में हम नहीं जानते हैं। क्या कर रहे हो यारों? ये मौक़ा फिर नहीं मिलेगा । जल्द ही जाइए और देखिए ये film थिएटरों में । फिर बाद में न बोलेंकि नहीं बोला"

In response, Kumar retweeted and wrote: "Thank you so much Maddy, फ़िल्म की प्रशंसा और इतने प्यार के लिए धन्यवाद (folded hand emoji)"

Check out his tweet:

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and is based on the 1989 Raniganj coalfields disaster. It stars Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan and Varun Badola among others. Kumar plays the role of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who saved 65 coal miners who were trapped during that crisis. Upon release, the film met with positive reviews but has underperformed at the box office.

In a recent interview with ANI, Kumar opened up about doing these kinds of films. He said: “It is my way of giving back to my society. I know if I do one Singh is Kinng, or Sooryavanshi, or Rowdy Rathore, I will make 3-4 times more.”

Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's work front

Kumar will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (with Tiger Shroff), Sky Force, Welcome to the Jungle, Soorarai Pottru remake, Shankara as well as Singham Again. Meanwhile, Madhavan was recently appointed as the President of FTII.

