R Madhavan supports Jacqueline Fernandez after being accused in money laundering case: Hope she gets out of it

Jacqueline Fernandez who has been questioned in connection with the ₹200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar has been hitting headlines today after she has been reportedly named in a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate, reported the Times Of India. The Mrs. Serial Killer actress may not be arrested right now as the court is yet to take cognizance of the charge sheet, however, Jacqueline will not be allowed to travel outside the country.

Now, R Madhavan has reacted to the controversy and also extended his support to Jacqueline. During the promotional event of his film Dhokha - Round D Corner in Mumbai, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein said, "I hope she gets out of trouble very soon. I don't think this is affecting the image of the country. If fact, in our film fraternity, there have been lesser number of tax raids. Everyone is working with full honesty. I don't think it will affect the industry. Higher taxpayers are from this industry." Meanwhile, the stars Aparshakti Khurana, Khushalii Kumar, and Darshan Kumar alongside R Madhavan. It is slated to hit cinema halls on September 23.

Talking about the money laundering case, Jacqueline has been summoned by the ED several times to record her statement in the case. Many stories about the actress dating the conman also surfaced on social media but the Race 2 actress has always maintained her silence and asked for privacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Attack: Part 1 alongside John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah. Recently, she also made a special appearance in the Kannada film Vikrant Rona's song Ra Rakkamma. Apart from this, the actress will also feature in Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Ram Setu co-starring Akshay Kumar.

