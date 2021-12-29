R Madhavan thinks Saif Ali Khan is capable of 'stealing his thunder' in Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha

R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi held our attention in the ever gripping Vikram Vedha. The film will now be remade in Hindi and leading it are Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. While Saif will be playing Madhavan's OG role, Hrithik will step into Sethupathi's shoes. In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, R Madhavan opened up about Saif taking on his character Vikram in the Hindi remake.

The 3 Idiots actor is certain that Saif will bring his own, much-loved charm as Vikram to the big screen. "I am in touch with Saif. He is only cautious. He is a phenomenal actor, and always does a brilliant job," said Madhavan.

He added that Saif could "steal my thunder" by getting into the skin of the character. "When Saif puts his heart and soul into a role, he becomes a different monster. I am just keeping my finger crossed and hoping that my identity as Vikram from the Tamil film, is maintained," Madhavan remarked.

The first filming schedule of action-packed thriller Vikram Vedha wrapped up in Abu Dhabi a few months ago. The film is being co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and S. Sashikanth's YNOT Studios. It is set to hit the big screens on 30 September, 2022.

