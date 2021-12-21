R Madhavan & wife give parenting goals as they move to Dubai to help son Vedaant prepare for Olympics

Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita have shifted to Dubai because of their son Vedaant. He is a national swimmer and has already started his preparation for the Olympics which will be held in 2026. But due to the lack of facilities in the country at the moment, the actor decided to move to Dubai to help his son train. The step has left his fans in awe and they are appreciating him. He has been trending on social media.

Reportedly, Madhavan and his wife wanted him to have the best of facilities as he preps up for the biggest competition. Confirming that his family is in Dubai, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor said, “The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of Covid or out of bounds. We are here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He’s working towards the Olympics, and we are right by his side,” he added.

The actor also said that he feels very proud as his son has been winning swimming championships all across the world. The actor also added that he has no problem with Vedaant choosing not to be an actor.

On the work front, R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketary: The Nambi Effect is set to release on April 1, 2022 and will be in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, English and Kannada languages. The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan will also essay the protagonist Nambi Narayanan.

