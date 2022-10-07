R Madhavan's reply wins hearts after a user threatened to unfollow him for sharing pic with Ranveer Singh

In the picture, Ranveer was seen sporting a yellow and green outfit with a pair of quirky sunglasses. On the other hand, Madhavan opted for a black outfit with cool sunglasses. Both of them flashed their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the picture. Sharing the picture with him, Maddy wrote, "Love you my bro .. @RanveerOfficial @NBA." Ranveer dropped cute smiley emojis in the comments. Have a look:

Actor turned director R Madhavan , who recently garnered a lot of appreciation for his work in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, was seen attending the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022. Interestingly, he was joined by the powerhouse of the industry, Ranveer Singh . On Thursday, Madhavan took to social media and dropped a smashing selfie with Ranveer and took the internet by storm. The duo looked all things dapper in the selfie.

Soon after he shared the picture with the Bajirao Mastani actor, a user threatened to unfollow him. The user wrote, "Now I'm unfollow you." Madhavan was quick to give it back in style as he replied, "I need bro. I will do it." Another user asked him, "Yikes...you are not in front row...not the centre of attraction...no one swooning over you...how does is feel to be a common man!!" Madhavan replied, "Always always aweosmeeee. Love being the star too though." While his fans were all hearts. One of the fans wrote, "Two best in a frame." Another fan commented, "This combo is magic. pls do a movie together."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Madhavan was recently seen in Dhokha: Round D Corner with Aparshakti Khurana and Darshan Kumaar. Ranveer, on the other hand, has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

