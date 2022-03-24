A R Rahman to perform for Tiger Shroff & Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2’s musical concert

A R Rahman is one of the biggest and most-loved musicians of our country. It is always a delight for the fans to listen to his music. But the latest reports suggest that the fans of music maestro A R Rahman are in for a sweet surprise, as their favourite legendary music composer will be performing live for one of the biggest musical events of Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly-anticipated films, Heropanti 2 featuring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

It’s learnt that the Oscar-winning composer will be performing live on the first song from the action flick Dafaakar at one of Mumbai’s popular multiplexes over the coming weekend. Interestingly, the musical event will also feature the movie’s on-screen couple Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria performing on Rahman’s tune. Touted to be Rahman’s first live on ground performance post-pandemic induced lockdown, the fans of the composer and Heropanti 2 actors Tiger and Tara are eagerly anticipating to see the magic of music unfold.

The trailer of Heropanti 2 presents a high voltage tale of action and romance. Laced with strong performances, the trailer boasts of top-notch action, Tiger Shroff’s impressive avatar as Babloo, hot Tara Sutaria as Inaaya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s top-class act as Laila. Tiger Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan have proved to be an unstoppable trip every time they collaborate. Power producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Ahmed Khan and India’s youngest action hero Tiger Shroff have time and again proved to be an unstoppable trio when it comes to the action entertainment genre. Not to forget, ‘Heropanti 2’ marks the terrific producer-actor – Sajid and Tiger’s fifth successful association.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release Baaghi 3. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman in awe of Parthiban's artistry in 'Iravin Nizhal'