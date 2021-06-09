Raabta turns 4: Kriti Sanon says her Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo was meant to be: Will remain close to my heart

Kriti Sanon took to social media to share a montage of memories from her & late Sushant Singh Rajput's film, Raabta as it clocked 4 years today. The actress penned a heartfelt note on the special day.

Actress Kriti Sanon has gone ahead to celebrate 4 years of Raabta on social media by sharing a sweet video featuring her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and director Dinesh Vijan. The actress also penned a special note remembering the sweet memories with Sushant and Dinesh from the film and expressed that the film will always be close to her heart. The film marked the first collaboration between Sushant and Kriti. Addressing that in her note, Kriti was heartbroken as the actor passed away in 2020.

Sharing the note on social media, Kriti wrote, "Tan lade, tan muk jaaye. Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye... I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be..Films come and go..But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us..Some more than others..Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last.. #Raabta."

The actress' note and video left her fans emotional as they travelled down memory lane and relived the sweet moments from the film. In the video, we can see behind-the-scenes moments between Sushant and Kriti from the sets of the romantic drama. The film had released 4 years ago and it managed to leave fans impressed by the chemistry between the leading actors. It was backed by Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania and Bhushan Kumar. Last year, when Kriti had tested positive for COVID 19, she had binged on Raabta amid her quarantine and shared the update on her social media handle.

