Raaj Tilak producer Anil Suri dies of COVID 19 at 77; Rajiv Suri claims brother denied bed in hospitals

The Veteran Bollywood producer Anil Suri has reportedly passed away in Mumbai due to COVID 19 at the age of 77. The brother of the acclaimed Bollywood producer claims that Anil Suri did not get a bed in hospitals like Lilavati and Hinduja. Finally, Anil Suri was admitted to the Advanced Multispeciality hopsital on Wednesday. The Bollywood producer had backed films like Raaj Tilak and Karmayogi.

