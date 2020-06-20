  1. Home
Raanjhanaa turns 7: Here's why the Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush starrer continues to be relevant even today

Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush starrer Ranjhanaa clocks in 7 years today and while a lot has been spoken about the movie, we thought we will highlight what makes it relevant even today.
6516 reads Mumbai
Raanjhanaa turns 7: Here's why the Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush starrer continues to be relevant even today
Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush starrer Raanjhanaa is a movie that has stayed with many of us. While there are two kinds of reactions to the movie, there are many things that continue to be relevant. The movie also features Abhay Deol, Swara Bhasker and Zeeshan Ayyub in important roles and through all of them, the film manages to send out messages that don't just stay with the viewers for a while, but in fact, also make us think profusely.

The movie released about 7 years from now and was a messed up love story that left us heartbroken, and for so reasons than just one. While Dhanush's monologue as Kundan is one that seemed to have floored the audiences, the movie had bigger issues that it dealt with, issues that continue to remain relevant to us, even today, after all these years. In fact, if I might add, these are issues that are relevant all the more today, if not less.

For starters, the movie talks about the entire process of stalking, and while it has its own way of glorifying it and a few other things along with it, can we not relate to it? I can't begin to imagine the number of people who would raise their hands if asked about being stalked, if not in person, it has moved online. While I don't mean to hurt the sentiments of anyone who loves the film, I also cannot outright deny the fact that it is something that is a concern and rightly so.

Next, the movie has different religions as one of its most important subplots, if not the entire plot, and given the times we are living in, one cannot highlight this issue enough. There is so much going on in the country and across the world, that if we were to see this movie today and discuss religions, we all would have such contrasting points of view from what we probably had earlier, and yet, it would be totally understandable and relevant.

And finally, how can we forget all the politics that was involved in the movie? I did feel something so strong regarding those discussions even back then and nothing has changed; only, I might be equipped with more knowledge and have received a little more exposure. The movie has managed to put forward a simple point of view - how politics is good so long as it is done for the betterment of the people, but who decides what is better and what is the larger good of the people after all?

After 7 years, when I rewatch Raanjhanaa again, I cannot help but go into overthinking mode, not just about the way things have been shown in the movie and all things that it stands for but also because the current scenario only makes it more thought-provoking.

