Raanjhanaa turns 8: Did you know Sonam Kapoor take inspiration from Jaya Bachchan’s Guddi for her role?

Ahuja is one actress who prefers getting into the skin of the character every time she takes up a project. While we have loved her simplicity and innocence in Saawariyaa, her panache in Aisha was unmatchable as well. On the other hand, her fearless personality in Neerja and her performance as an off beat Delhi girl in Delhi 6, Sonam had undoubtedly proved her versatility time and again on the silver screen. Amid this is her 2013 release Raanjhanaa opposite Dhanush which has completed eight years of the release today.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Raanjhanaa marked Dhanush’s big Bollywood debut. On the other hand, Sonam had also won a lot of appreciation for her impeccable performance and the way she held the character persona. Her transition in Raanjhanaa left everyone in awe as she transformed herself from an innocent, manipulative girl to a headstrong and ambitious one. It was a treat to watch her as Zoya was a sheer treat for the audience. But did you know, Sonam took inspiration from ’s Guddi for her role of a 15 year old school girl in Raanjhanaa?

Talking about the same, Sonam had stated, “Zoya is a bubbly and free spirited girl. It was difficult initially but then I saw Guddi and got inspired by it. Even Jaya Bachchan was in her early 20s when she played the role of Guddi, so I got the energy, spunk and body language of a school girl after watching her film.” This isn’t all. Sonam had also mentioned copying Waheeda Rehman’s style in the movie. “I have completely copied Waheeda Ji's performance in Guide in my film Raanjhanaa,” she had added.

Well, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress did nail the performance and it is to date one of her best performances on the big screen. Besides, her chemistry was Dhanush has also won millions of hearts. So, as Raanjhanaa clocks eight years of the release, tell us which has been your favourite moment from the movie in the comment section below.

