Raashi Khanna showcases her singing talent and Shahid Kapoor gets goofy; WATCH the fun banter

Raashi Khanna has shared a funny video singing with Shahid Kapoor on the sets of Raj and DK’s upcoming web show in Goa. Take a look.

After winning hearts with his stellar performances in films, is all set to make his digital debut. The Jab We Met star will venture into the digital world with Raj and DK’s upcoming web show. The handsome actor has been paired with South beauty Raashi Khanna in the same. While the yet-to-be-titled project marks their first collaboration together, the two have already left everyone impressed with their strong camaraderie on the sets. Both the actors are currently in Goa shooting for the same.

Known for his great sense of humour, Shahid is often seen indulging in some fun with Raashi on the sets. Recently, the actor brought smiles to the faces when he joined the Tholi Prema star in singing. Taking to her Instagram handle, Raashi reposted the video shared by the filmmaker duo Raj and DK on their handle. The post was captioned as #repost You know whose singing they majorly were talking about.. Wait till the end #goadiaries Posted @withregram • @rajanddk When it’s hot and humid and chaotic and stressful.. All you need is a song! (However, it is sung) #setlife #filmmakerslife.”

In the video, dressed in a white outfit, Raashi looked drop-dead gorgeous showcasing her singing talent. Shahid can also be seen at his humous best as he joins her in the singing session.

Take a look at Raashi Khanna’s post below:

Earlier, while welcoming Raashi on board, the Kabir Singh star had shared a selfie with the actress and wrote, "@raashikhannaoffl welcome on board. And thanks for letting me be a part of your selfie. I feel blessed.”

