Raashii Khanna joins the list of celebs looking forward to the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2; WATCH

Raashii Khanna, who was recently seen playing the role of RBI officer 'Megha' in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer web series, Farzi, is a popular name in the Indian film Industry. The actress has been gaining huge recognition since the release of the series. The actress has a girl-next-door vibe, yet she cuts some stylish frames with her choice of outfits. Take a look at her snaps from recent photoshoots on her social media, and you’d agree. Well, the big news is this stylish star will be making a fashion statement at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2.

Raashii Khanna expresses excitement for the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2

In a recent video shared, the actress expressed her excitement for the event. Looking sharp in a black fitted dress with a front cut-out, the actress shared, “The Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards are coming soon, and I’ll see you all there.” She rounded off her look with small golden hoops and kept a few locks of hair framing her face in the front.

Have a look at Raashii’s excitement here:

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2

We have already announced the much-anticipated event Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards is back for the second edition after the astounding success of the first edition that took place last year. Celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and many more stars graced the show. If you’re wondering what to expect from the second season, well, we can promise it’s going to be a star-studded night. The event is going to be bigger, better, and well, snazzier.

The Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2 is all set to take place at JW Marriott, Mumbai on April 7. Celebs including Sonali Bendre, Manisha Koirala, Farah Khan, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Eka Lakhani, and Manish Malhotra are on the jury panel this year.

Work front

On the professional front, Raashii has worked on projects in the Hindi and South film industry. She made her debut in a lead role with the Telugu film Oohalu Gusagusalade. In Bollywood, she made her acting debut with a supporting role in the Shoojit Sircar-directed Madras Cafe.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shabana Azmi remembers Om Puri, Farooq Shaikh: I still have to come to terms....