Raat Akeli Hai Twitter Review: Nawazuddin, Radhika's film gets mixed reactions, fans compare it to Knives Out

While many netizens loved Raat Akeli Hai, many others drew similarities to the extremely popular 2019 film Knives Out by Rian Johnson. Check out Twitter reviews below.
Raat Akeli Hai Twitter Review: Nawazuddin, Radhika's film gets mixed reactions, fans compare it to Knives Out
This coming weekend, audiences will be spoiled for choice as OTT platforms have a variety of films and web series to offer. One of them is Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai which released on Friday, 31 July. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi and Tigmanshu Dhulia among others, the film had created quite a buzz on social media leading up to its release. Directed by Honey Trehan, Raat Akeli Hai revolves around the murder of a wealthy man who is killed on his wedding night. 

Police Inspector Jatil Yadav played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets to the task to book the culprit and what follows seems like the classic whodunnit game. No wonder then the film reminded viewers of the extremely popular 2019 film Knives Out by Rian Johnson. The first few reactions for Raat Akeli Hai have started trickling in on social media and the film has opened to mixed reviews from movie buffs and netizens. 

While many lauded the film, others also drew similarities to Knives Out. One user wrote, "#RaatAkeliHai An excellent mystery full of surprises. Wonderful debut feature by @HoneyTrehan." While another mentioned, "#RaatAkeliHai first impressions to trailer were that it resembles #knivesout but the film on the structure is same." 

Take a look at Raat Akeli Hai's first reactions on social media: 

Pinkvilla in its Raat Akeli Hai review mentioned, "While the first half is entertaining and engaging, the second half is gripping. Dialogue is not over the top and does justice to the local and rural aspect of the script. The unexpected twist in the plot as the movie inches to the climax earns additional brownie points."  

ALSO READ: Raat Akeli Hai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte’s crime thriller must be on your weekend watch list

Credits :Pinkvilla

