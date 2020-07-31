Raat Akeli Hai Twitter Review: Nawazuddin, Radhika's film gets mixed reactions, fans compare it to Knives Out

While many netizens loved Raat Akeli Hai, many others drew similarities to the extremely popular 2019 film Knives Out by Rian Johnson. Check out Twitter reviews below.

This coming weekend, audiences will be spoiled for choice as OTT platforms have a variety of films and web series to offer. One of them is Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai which released on Friday, 31 July. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi and Tigmanshu Dhulia among others, the film had created quite a buzz on social media leading up to its release. Directed by Honey Trehan, Raat Akeli Hai revolves around the murder of a wealthy man who is killed on his wedding night.

Police Inspector Jatil Yadav played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets to the task to book the culprit and what follows seems like the classic whodunnit game. No wonder then the film reminded viewers of the extremely popular 2019 film Knives Out by Rian Johnson. The first few reactions for Raat Akeli Hai have started trickling in on social media and the film has opened to mixed reviews from movie buffs and netizens.

While many lauded the film, others also drew similarities to Knives Out. One user wrote, "#RaatAkeliHai An excellent mystery full of surprises. Wonderful debut feature by @HoneyTrehan." While another mentioned, "#RaatAkeliHai first impressions to trailer were that it resembles #knivesout but the film on the structure is same."

Take a look at Raat Akeli Hai's first reactions on social media:

#RaatAkeliHai first impressions to trailer were that it resembles #knivesout but the film on the structure is same

Murder of family head happens in a dysfunctional family and the classic #whodunnit begins

But in #RaatAkeliHai the themes dealt are much on moral ambiguity of sorts — Niteesh Madithati (@niteesh_m_v) July 31, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai An excellent mystery full of surprises. Wonderful debut feature by @HoneyTrehan

Congratulations to @RSVPMovies @MacguffinP

Streaming on @NetflixIndia

Look at the credits for this film, just the very best in the business — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) July 31, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai review| As one of the most precise creative executions of this year, ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ is a rare Crime thriller which deserves to be applauded for the phenomenal veracity of twisty unpredictability it brings on the screen.@HoneyTrehan @radhika_apte @Nawazuddin_S https://t.co/BxAsL5OARR — Mukul Sharma (@mukuljrsharma) July 31, 2020

Gripping. Riveting. Intriguing.

The kind of a murder mystery that doesn’t allow you to miss even a single minute of the unfolding drama. @Nawazuddin_S @radhika_apte Take a bow #RaatAkeliHai — Saurav Ganguli (@Wazza2188) July 31, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai getting outstanding reviews. A rarity for a murder mystery from Hindi Film Industry. — DRacarys (@Dr_Kopite) July 31, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai is an unpredictable murder mystery. Despite the slow screenplay, it's engaging thanks to the writing and excellent performances, especially by @Nawazuddin_S and @radhika_apte. #RaatAkeliHaiReview — Souham Dash (@Info__Holic) July 31, 2020

Was really looking forward to watch #RaatAkeliHai until I came to know that it's a remake of Knives Out. No thanks I'll pass, what a bummer — Shirish Sharma (@shirish18sharma) July 31, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai achhi hai lekin bahut lambi lagi... @Nawazuddin_S delivers, as always. Loved his mom too and his opinion on chowmein. — manishalakhe (@manishalakhe) July 31, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai Desi Version On Knifes out ... — Mayur Khadse (@MayurKhadse12) July 31, 2020

Pinkvilla in its Raat Akeli Hai review mentioned, "While the first half is entertaining and engaging, the second half is gripping. Dialogue is not over the top and does justice to the local and rural aspect of the script. The unexpected twist in the plot as the movie inches to the climax earns additional brownie points."

