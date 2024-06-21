Raataan Lambiyan singer Asees Kaur and husband Goldie Sohel announce their baby boy's arrival on World Music Day

Raataan Lambiyan singer Asees Kaur and her husband Goldie Sohel tied the nuptial knot last year in June 2023. Now nearly a year after, the couple announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy.

Today, on June 21, a while back, Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel made a collaborative post on their Instagram handle to share the most special news of their lives. The couple shared an endearing photo of themseveles and wrote, “Waheguru Tera Shukar Hai With immense joy and gratitude, we announce the birth of our precious BABY BOY on World Music Day! This special day has blessed us with the sweetest note in our life’s symphony. Our hearts are overflowing with love,happiness & gratitude WorldMusicDay #WelcomeBaby #FamilySymphony #aseesgoldie #blessed”

Take a look: