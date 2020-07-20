Raazi's writer Harinder Sikka makes serious accusations against Meghna Gulzar: Says she had his credit removed

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer's writer Harinder Sikka has made some shocking revelations in a recent interview. He has also accused Meghna Gulzar of having his name removed from various platforms.

At a time when debates revolving around nepotism in Bollywood have been doing rounds, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has been mired in a new controversy. Harinder Sikka, the writer of Raazi has now made some serious accusations on her in a recent interview with a news channel. He has accused the filmmaker of getting his name removed from everything at the Jaipur literature festival. Not only that but the writer also added that his book was not allowed to be launched by Meghna.

Sikka also claims that he has got evidence while quoting a few words by the head of Jaipur Literature Festival who reveals that he has been ‘bulldozed’ into removing a person. The writer then says that his book was also delayed as every credit should have gone to Meghna Gulzar. While talking about a prestigious award, he says that it was supposed to be given to him for the best ‘original story.’

However, this award was later given to Andhadhun which, according to him, was a copy of a French book. Harinder Sikka then cites the example of Chhapaak stating that Meghna also took away the credits of the lawyer from Delhi. He then adds that there is a history of mafia operating in Bollywood. Citing the reason behind whatever has been done with him, the writer says that all of this is because he happens to be an outsider. Sikka alleges that his movie Nanak Shah Fakir was supposed to go to the Oscars but this was not allowed.

