  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Raazi's writer Harinder Sikka makes serious accusations against Meghna Gulzar: Says she had his credit removed

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer's writer Harinder Sikka has made some shocking revelations in a recent interview. He has also accused Meghna Gulzar of having his name removed from various platforms.
4996 reads Mumbai
Raazi's writer Harinder Sikka makes serious accusations against Meghna Gulzar: Says she had his credit removedRaazi's writer Harinder Sikka makes serious accusations against Meghna Gulzar: Says she had his credit removed
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

At a time when debates revolving around nepotism in Bollywood have been doing rounds, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has been mired in a new controversy. Harinder Sikka, the writer of Raazi has now made some serious accusations on her in a recent interview with a news channel. He has accused the filmmaker of getting his name removed from everything at the Jaipur literature festival. Not only that but the writer also added that his book was not allowed to be launched by Meghna.

Sikka also claims that he has got evidence while quoting a few words by the head of Jaipur Literature Festival who reveals that he has been ‘bulldozed’ into removing a person. The writer then says that his book was also delayed as every credit should have gone to Meghna Gulzar. While talking about a prestigious award, he says that it was supposed to be given to him for the best ‘original story.’

However, this award was later given to Andhadhun which, according to him, was a copy of a French book. Harinder Sikka then cites the example of Chhapaak stating that Meghna also took away the credits of the lawyer from Delhi. He then adds that there is a history of mafia operating in Bollywood. Citing the reason behind whatever has been done with him, the writer says that all of this is because he happens to be an outsider. Sikka alleges that his movie Nanak Shah Fakir was supposed to go to the Oscars but this was not allowed.  

Credits :Republic TV

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Anonymous 2 hours ago

so much filth exists in bollywood. never expected this of the much respected gulzar, and his needy daughter. what a shame!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement