Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi CLIMAX 2.0: Taani dumping Surinder or being with him, how would you like the film to end?

There are certain movies in Bollywood which are still fresh in our minds. One of them is the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi starring and . The romantic drama film which was written and directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films marked Anushka's debut in Bollywood. Despite the film not being heavily promoted by SRK or Yash Raj, mainly due to uncertainty and apprehensions regarding cinema-market conditions following terror attacks in Mumbai, the movie garnered positive reviews and broke many box office records.

While the story was about love, friendship, and heartbreaks, there were instances when many of us must have thought of a completely different ending to the movie. Anushka portrayed the role of Taani Surinder Sahni and Shah Rukh played the role of Surinder Sahni and Raj Kapoor. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi revolves around Surinder, a simple man who falls for a vivacious Tani and gets married to her. In order to impress her, he undergoes a complete makeover and becomes Raj who is loud and fun-loving and a total opposite of Surinder. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi tells a story from the point of view of an ordinary person and, most importantly, conveys a message that being 'ordinary' is cool. It showed the actual meaning of true love and that looks don't matter when you truly love someone.

The movie showcased drama, fun, dance, friendship, romance, hatred and all the emotions. From the Dance Pe Chance song to the Gol Gappa scene, the movie gave us some memorable moments. Shah Rukh and Anushka's Jodi was loved and appreciated by all. King Khan's performance as Surinder as well as Raj was commendable and Anushka did a great job as her debut film. Besides SRK and Anushka's chemistry, audiences also loved Shah Rukh and Vinay Pathak's friendship in the film. While there could have been a different way as to how the film had ended, the director Aditya Chopra ended the film with Taani and Surinder ending up together.

Taani starts falling in love with Raj being unaware that Surinder himself is Raj. After Raj confesses his feelings to Taani and tells her to run away with him, Taani agrees to elope with him. Surinder tells Bobby (Vinay Pathak) that he will end the charade in his own way, sacrificing his cravings for her love, leaving her his property and transferring himself to Delhi. On the day of the dance competition, Surinder takes Taani to the Golden Temple to gain God's blessings for her performance for that night and, internally, also for her life without Raj. While there, Taani has a realization in which she believes God has shown her a sign that her marriage to Surinder is divinely inspired.

For the first time, she reflects on her husband and becomes aware of the strength and integrity of Surinder's character, something which she grows to love. Taani confesses her love for Surinder to Raj that she cannot choose him over her husband as it is equivalent to leaving God. She leaves him in what appears to be a state of shock with tears in his eyes, but Raj is secretly happy that Taani loves Surinder as he is. When the time comes for their performance, Taani is stunned to see Surinder instead of Raj joining her on stage. While dancing Taani awakens to the fact that Surinder is in fact Raj. After their dance, she tearfully confronts Surinder, and when he confesses his love for her, she admits that she reciprocates his feelings.

But what if after knowing the truth that Surinder is only Raj, Taani feels cheated and leaves Surinder aka Raj and goes away? What if she wouldn't have reciprocated his feelings? Or what if Taani would have left Surinder and actually agreed to elope with Raj? While the movie’s storyline definitely won millions of hearts, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi could have an alternate ending which we call CLIMAX 2.0.

While most of the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi fans believed that Taani ending up with Surinder, who showed undying love for her was better, many would argue that Taani should have left Suri. Well, what are your thoughts on it? How do you think the film should have been ended? Share it with us in the comments section below. Pinkvilla is all set to give you a chance to change how Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi should have ended.

