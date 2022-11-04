Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Sultan: Top 5 films of Anushka Sharma to binge-watch this weekend

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She started off her showbiz journey back in 2008 and since then, there's been no looking back for her. Time and again, Anushka has managed to prove her versatility as an actor. She has been a part of some interesting films of different genres. Not only that, she is one of the actresses who has worked with all three Khans in hit films. Apart from proving herself as an actor, Anushka has done a brilliant job as a producer too. Post her daughter Vamika 's arrival, she took a backseat on the producer front. Though the actress was away from the big screen for a while due to the pandemic and her pregnancy, but she is all set to make her comeback with Chakda Xpress. Well, if you are a huge fan of Anushka and have missed watching her on the big screen, here's the right time to revisit some of her films. We have a list of her top five films that you can binge-watch this weekend:

Anushka Sharma made her grand debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. She was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film. It was highly loved by the audience back then. Anushka's simplicity and quirkiness made the film even more entertaining. Even her chemistry with SRK was one of the major highlights of the film. The old-school romance between Shah Rukh and Anushka's characters added an extra charm. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi will definitely make you feel nostalgic and set the right mood for the weekend.

PK

Rajkumar Hirani's PK starring Aamir Khan and Anushka was a laughter riot. The film broke a lot of box office records with its hilarious and relatable content. Anushka was seen playing Jaggu's character in the film. She was seen in a never-seen-before avatar as she donned a short hairdo. The audience totally loved watching Anushka's outspoken nature and Aamir's on-point alien acting. Sushant Singh Rajput's appearance was like a cherry on the cake. If you are looking for a feel-good comic film, this is the right choice to latch on to this weekend.

Sultan

Sultan featuring Salman Khan and Anushka was yet again a blockbuster at the box office. In this one too, Anushka was seen in a different look as she played a wrestler's role. Her no-nonsense energy was infused with Salman's goofiness that made it a pleasant watch. The film showcased their romance, fights and constant support for each other. Even the catchy songs played an important role in the film's huge success. All in all, Ali Abbas Zafar's Sultan will amp up your weekend mood!

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Anushka featured with Shah Rukh in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. It also starred Katrina Kaif in an important role. The film was a mush-fest courtesy, filmmaker Yash Chopra! The romantic drama had all the factors that made it a must-watch film. Anushka essayed Akira's character who was full of life. She surely brought a refreshing energy to the film. Jab Tak Hai Jaan is a perfect film to watch with your loved ones on a cosy date night at home.

Band Baaja Baaraat

Anushka and Ranveer Singh's Band Baaja Baaraat is still one of the most loved films. Their adorable yet crackling chemistry worked like magic on the big screen. In the film, the duo was seen playing the role of wedding planners. It had everything that needs a film to entertain the audience. We totally love Anushka and Ranveer's dreamy romance. If you are looking for a romantic entertainer, then this is what you need!