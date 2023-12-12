Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Then vs Now: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma and others; what actors are upto after 15 years

Bollywood’s quintessential and one of the much-loved Bollywood, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was released back in the year 2008. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film was based in the backdrop of Amritsar, Punjab. The story revolves around a simple and naïve man, Surinder Sahni who marries his teacher’s daughter, Taani Gupta to fulfill his last wish. The character of Surinder Sahni transforms himself into a handsome and fun-loving personality, Raj Kapoor. Surinder’s friend Balwinder Bobby Khosla helps him in the diverse transformation.

The film is not only fan favorite but also introduced audiences to the diva who stepped into Bollywood to rule it, Anushka Sharma alongside Shah Rukh Khan along with Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles. Today, the film has clocked 15 years of its release! Already feeling old? Yes, seems like yesterday only, but the time flies.

Hands down, had it not been for Aditya Chopra’s direction, the film could’ve turned out to be a silly concept, but it was purely his excellence in the craft that made the film work and how. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is not like an everyday love story, but it is the extraordinary theme of the film that works in its favor. Talking about its box-office collection, the film had earned Rs. 6.76 Cr. On its opening day, it had a worldwide gross collection of Rs. 248.29 Cr.

Thus, there’s let’s take a quick look at the cast of the film and what are they up to after such a long time.

Shah Rukh Khan as Surinder Sahni/Raj Kapoor

In the film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Shah Rukh Khan was seen delivering dual performances- Surinder Sahni and Raj Kapoor. Surinder Sahni is an innocent simple man who works at the Punjab electricity board. In a state of dilemma, he had to marry his teacher’s daughter to fulfill his last wish.

To win over the love of his wife, Taani Gupta, he transforms himself into a loud yet handsome loving guy as Raj Kapoor. A man who exhibits exaggerated machismo. Nonetheless, the catch is that the makeover is so drastic that even his wife couldn’t recognize him.

Nearly 15 years after, Shah Rukh Khan as the star he was, is still today. The superstar ever since then has delivered several remarkable performances and blockbusters credited to his name. A complete family man, King Khan has flourished well in his professional front and continues to keep his A-game on point.

Anushka Sharma as Taani Gupta/Taani Partner

The film marked the acting debut of Anushka Sharma, and what a start indeed! After the film, there was no looking back for her.

Her character as Taani Gupta garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience. Taani is a fun-loving girl who enjoys dancing. She feels shattered after having to marry Surinder Sahni in a predicament. Despite not loving him, his sweet little gestures and efforts make him fall in love with the person he is.

As mentioned above, there was no looking back for the actress. While the actress is relatively less active in movies these days, she never ceases to hog the limelight with her special media and public appearances. The diva is happily married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The two are proud parents to a daughter, Vamika.



Vinay Pathak as Balwinder ‘Bobby’Khosla

A powerhouse of talent, Vinay Pathak was seen as a fast friend of Surinder Sahni. He runs a parlor shop. While his antics and gimmicks bring a fair share of belly laughs, in addition to this, he is also the one who helps his friend with his complete makeover.

In a long career span, the actor has been a part of various popular films and is known for his performances like Bheja Fry, Chalo Dilli, Khosla Ka Ghosla, and others.

M.K. Raina as Taani’s father

Veteran actor M.K. Raina was seen essaying the role of Taani’s father. Though he had a meaty role, but responsible for laying the foundation for the entire film’s storyline. Speaking of his works, M.K. Raina continues to be a part of various iconic movies like Gangubaai Kathiawadi, Aisha, and others.



Bobby Bedi as a dance competitor

Bobby Bedi in the film was seen for a short appearance, but his screen space brought huge laughter to the audience’s faces. He was seen as a dance competitor of Surinder Sahni and Taani Gupta. Apart from acting in movies like Special 26, Dil Bole Hadippa and others are also active in the industry working as a producer and an executive producer.

Though right from the story and the music have been living in the audience's heart rent-free, what do you like most about the film, do let us know in the comments section!

It is worth mentioning that after RNBDJ, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma after this successful venture went on to feature in movies like Jab Harry Met Sejal, Zero, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Remarkably, the onscreen duo in all the romantic dramas has always received immense love from the fans.

