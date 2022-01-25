Race 2 turns 9: Saif Ali Khan's swag to thunderous appeal, 5 reasons why this film will remain fans' favorite

Race franchise is one of the most-loved franchises of Bollywood. But today we are talking about Race 2 starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, which clocks 9 years today. There are many factors of the film that keep the movie alive amongst the fans even today but one of the best things to happen in Race 2 was undoubtedly Saif Ali Khan. Today as we celebrate the anniversary of this film we thought of listing down 5 reasons this movie will be special for Saif fans.

Unmatchable swag

Saif Ali Khan is royalty in the true sense in this movie. Be it his dressing style, his six-pack abs or his killer looks, his fans surely got a visual treat in the form of his character Ranveer Singh in Race 2. His swag was an instant winner amongst fans and even today many try to copy his style from the film.

Off the charts chemistry with Deepika

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan look great together. We have seen their chemistry in other films as well but they set the bar high with Race 2. Both the good looking stars raised the temperatures quite high with their intimate scenes and Saif almost got the heartbeats of all his fans racing high every time he romanced DP on-screen. The biggest irony is that the character name of Saif in the movie was Ranveer Singh.

Worthy opponent against might John Abraham

John Abraham is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. There needs to be a strongly built actor placed against John to make the action scenes look perfect. There couldn’t be a better opponent than Saif for John and Khan’s fans loved to see them clash in Race 2.

Pulls of the character with shades of grey

Saif’s character in the film showcases different shades. The way his character unfolds and the way it has many positive as well as grey shades to it was loved the most by the fans.

Killer dialogues delivered with confidence

The biggest USP of Saif’s character was his dialogue delivery in the film. He did it with so much ease that fans did not find it difficult to fall in love with him.

