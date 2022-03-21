As Race turns 14, Saif Ali Khan says Katrina Kaif ‘nailed the songs’; Calls Akshaye Khanna ‘a gifted actor’

Filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan’s popular action thriller Race has clocked 14 years today, on the 21st of March. The film had an interesting ensemble cast featuring Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor, and Sameera Reddy. It went on to become a franchise and two more installments were released in 2013 and 2018. The audience loved this pulpy entertainer full of twists and turns which followed the story of two brothers and their game of revenge. As the movie turns 14, Saif Ali Khan spoke to PTI and heaped praises on his co-actors, especially Katrina and Akshaye.

Talking to PTI, Saif said that the entire cast was at a special time in their lives which led to them bringing that ‘special-ness’ to screen. Saif stated, “There was something great about the cast, everyone from Anil Kapoor, Akshaye, Katrina, Bipasha to Sameera. Katrina Kaif was on her way to becoming such a huge star and she really nailed the songs. And there was Bipasha who was great fun to work with!”

The actor went on to say that Akshaye deserves a lot of credit for the success of the film. He also dubbed him as a gifted actor. “Akshaye deserves a lot of credit for making Race what it is by performing his role in such a special way. He is such a gifted actor and he had a lot of fun with that role. It was a combination of everyone’s energy that made it come alive in the way it did,” said Khan.

Saif now has two special projects in his kitty. He will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. He will also feature in the pan-India movie Adipurush where he will share screen space with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

