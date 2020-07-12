  1. Home
Rachel White tests positive for Coronavirus

Actress Rachel White has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantined at home.
Rachel White tests Covid-19 positive
On Saturday, Rachel took to Twitter and confirmed that she has contracted the deadly virus and and is home-quarantined now."I have tested Covid-19 positive. Quarantined at home. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery," Rachel tweeted.

Wishing her speedy recovery, netizens asked her to take proper care of herself. A user commented: "Don't take stress. You will be fine soon.” Another one wrote: "Get well soon. Take proper precautions.” Rachel is known for her roles in films "Ungli" and "Har Har Byomkesh". On Saturday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credits :IANS

