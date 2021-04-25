Radhe: After READY, music composer Rockstar DSP reunites with Salman Khan for song ‘Seeti Maar’

Music composer Rockstar DSP and Salman Khan have worked together in the film READY. This for the second time they have come together for the song Seeti Maar.

and starrer film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer has released and received an overwhelming response from the audience. And now the makers have dropped the poster of the first song ‘Seeti Maar’ which also happens to be the biggest highlights of the film. The song is releasing on April 26, has been composed by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad). He is back with 'Seeti Maar' song in Radhe after their sensational hit Dhinka Chika in the film READY.

Celebrated music composer, singer, and performer Devi Sri Prasad, who is popularly known as the Rockstar DSP, is very happy to reunite with Salman Khan. He said, “It is always great fun to create music for Salman. He has always been someone who has appreciated my work and when Prabhu Deva and Salman, personally asked me to recompose Seeti Maar for Radhe, I was more than happy to oblige. I have recreated the entire song to suit Salman’s image whilst retaining its soul. He called me and shared his feedback on how the song sounds terrific. We hope that the audiences enjoy the number as much as we enjoyed making it. It is a fun song that will keep you grooving.”

Coming back to the song Seeti Maar, it is penned by Shabbir Ahmed while vocals are by Kamal Khan and Lulia Vantur. The film is releasing on May 13 and will have multiple platform releases. Apart from Salman Khan and Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Radhe Song Seeti Maar Poster: Salman Khan and Disha Patani are all set to burn the dance floor

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×