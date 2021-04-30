Radhe: Disha Patani on shaking leg with Salman in Seeti Maar: Nobody can dance like him, he has his own style

Disha Patani and Salman Khan’s chemistry in Seeti Maar song from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been grabbing a lot of attention.

’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The movie will feature not just feature the Dabangg star reprising his role of a cop, his chemistry with is also making the headlines. Interestingly, the makers also grabbed the spotlight as they released the first song from the movie – Seeti Maar. The song was an instant hit among the audience and fans have been in awe of Salman and Disha’s dancing skills.

Recently, the makers also released the video of the making of Seeti Maar wherein Disha and director Prabhudheva have been all praises for Salman and his swag. Talking about shaking a leg with the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star, Disha said that he made everything look effortless and that nobody can match his level. “It’s always so much fun working with Salman sir. It’s like when he performs, he doesn’t have a care in the world, he dances like nobody is watching. I think that is a part of his swag that’s something that nobody can do. We really had some difficult steps. He didn’t even once say no for anything. Improvised also a lot. He just makes it look so effortless. Nobody can dance like him and he has his own style,” she added.

On the other hand, Prabhudheva also hailed Salman for his enthusiasm and revealed that he had pitched the idea of using Disha as a dumbbell as one of the steps in the song. He said, “Sir is fully into the character. Suddenly, he was like, ‘Prabhu, I will take Disha and I will do weightlifting.’” Well, his idea did work and fans loved his swag in Seeti Maar.

Meanwhile, talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the movie will also feature Randeep Hooda as the lead antagonist. The movie will be having a digital release and will be releasing on May 13, 2021.

