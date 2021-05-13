Radhe Dubai Verdict: Salman Khan's action drama opens to massive response as film gets theatrical release

On Thursday, several netizens flooded to the theatres to catch the premier show of Salman Khan's Radhe and also flooded social media with their first few reactions of the film.

's Radhe has finally hit international screens and released in Dubai today. The actor stuck to his promise of bringing the film to the big screen on the occasion of Eid and looks like he has delighted millions of fans in the process. On Thursday, several netizens flooded to the theatres to catch the premier show of Radhe and also flooded social media with their first few reactions of the film.

Several netizens celebrated the film's high energy action sequences and over the top drama. While a few others applauded the fight sequences between Randeep Hooda and Salman Khan. One Twitter user tweeted, "Radhe Review: from an insider in Dubai premiere -Nikhila Garz Movie is full paced with high octane scenes ... Salman khan at its best.. One big suspense in the second half ... Movie time is just 1 hr and 45 minutes..(sic)."

While another netizen exclaimed, "#Radhe Intermission. What a great entertainer! So much better than the trailer! Thats always good news. @RandeepHooda is fab!! I wish music was better otherwise the movie is total fun!!!! Salman is like magic!!!"

Take a look at some of the Dubai reactions for Radhe:

Radhe Review : from an insider in Dubai premiere -Nikhila Garz Movie is full paced with high octane scenes ... Salman khan at its best.. One big suspense in the second half ... Movie time is just 1 hr and 45 minutes..Full review cumin soon..#SalmanKhan #Radhe #RadheReview — Being SUMAN (@suman_being) May 12, 2021

#Radhe Intermission. What a great entertainer! So much better than the trailer! Thats always good news. @RandeepHooda is fab!! I wish music was better otherwise the movie is total fun!!!! Salman is like magic!!! — Emaan Khan (@MaaNey) May 12, 2021

