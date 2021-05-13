  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Radhe Dubai Verdict: Salman Khan's action drama opens to massive response as film gets theatrical release

On Thursday, several netizens flooded to the theatres to catch the premier show of Salman Khan's Radhe and also flooded social media with their first few reactions of the film.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: May 13, 2021 12:36 pm
Radhe Dubai Verdict: Salman Khan's action drama opens to massive response as film gets theatrical release Radhe Dubai Verdict: Salman Khan's action drama opens to massive response as film gets theatrical release.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Salman Khan's Radhe has finally hit international screens and released in Dubai today. The actor stuck to his promise of bringing the film to the big screen on the occasion of Eid and looks like he has delighted millions of fans in the process. On Thursday, several netizens flooded to the theatres to catch the premier show of Radhe and also flooded social media with their first few reactions of the film. 

Several netizens celebrated the film's high energy action sequences and over the top drama. While a few others applauded the fight sequences between Randeep Hooda and Salman Khan. One Twitter user tweeted, "Radhe Review: from an insider in Dubai premiere -Nikhila Garz Movie is full paced with high octane scenes ... Salman khan at its best.. One big suspense in the second half ... Movie time is just 1 hr and 45 minutes..(sic)." 

While another netizen exclaimed, "#Radhe Intermission. What a great entertainer! So much better than the trailer! Thats always good news. @RandeepHooda is fab!! I wish music was better otherwise the movie is total fun!!!! Salman is like magic!!!" 

Take a look at some of the Dubai reactions for Radhe: 

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone 'doing well' and is back home after Covid 19 scare

Credits :Pinkvilla/Twitter

You may like these
Salman Khan speaks on Radhe’s OTT release says ‘will try to release it on big screen’ once theaters reopen
Disha Patani calls Salman ‘a great human being’; Speaks on preparing for Seeti Maar with Prabhudeva in Radhe
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's Title Track Released: Salman Khan and Disha Patani groove to the upbeat number
Salman Khan’s Radhe sparks meme fest on Twitter; Gets caught donning the same outfit for Race 3 and Radhe
Salman Khan REVEALS Radhe release might be pushed to next Eid if lockdown continues
Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer passed by CBFC without any cuts? Here’s what we know