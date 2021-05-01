Radhe New Poster: Villain Randeep Hooda looks ready to lock horns with Salman Khan and has off the charts swag

Randeep Hooda has collaborated with Salman Khan for the third time in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai wherein he will be playing the role of the lead antagonist.

Randeep Hooda has been making the headlines ever since he has been roped in for starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in the cop drama and ever since the makers have unveiled the trailer of the movie, Randeep’s baddie role is grabbing a lot of attention. To note, Randeep plays the role of a drug lord and will be seen locking horns with Salman and will be giving a tough fight to him.

And now, the makers have released a new poster of the movie featuring Randeep and it has added to the audience’s excitement. In the new poster, Randeep was seen dressed in an all black dress and was also sporting a semi man bun. He had completed his look with sunglasses and his swag as a villain was undoubtedly making heads turn. Looks like Randeep’s massive fan following will be in for a treat with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Interestingly, Randeep also shared the poster on his social media account and introduced his character as Rana.

Take a look at Randeep Hooda’s new poster from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai:

To note, the Prabhudheva directorial will mark Randeep’s third collaboration with Salman after Kick and Sultan and the fans are looking forward to seeing them locking horns on the screen. Apart from Randeep and Salman, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The movie will be having a digital release on May 13 this year.

