Radhe’s first song ‘Seeti Maar’ featuring Salman Khan, Disha Patani to release on April 26

Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer song Seeti Maar is finally releasing tomorrow. The actor shared the news on his social handle.

The trailer of the most anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has released. Fans are going gaga over it as they love ’s dialogues in the film. Apart from the actor, will be seen in the lead role. However, now the makers have announced that the most demanded song Seeti Maar will be released tomorrow i.e. April 26. The song poster has been already released and it features Disha. We also get to see a glimpse of the song in the trailer.

Sharing the information, Salman wrote, “Thank you for your love on #Radhe trailer...Ab kal milenge with Seeti Maar.#SeetiMaarOutTomorrow.” The song happens to one of the biggest highlights of the movie. Coming back to the film, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor will be essaying the role of an undercover cop who has been assigned the duty of clearing drug mess from the city. Randeep Hooda will be seen in the villain role. Jackie Shroff is also playing a pivotal role in the film.

In the trailer, we all see a glimpse of Jacquline Fernandes. The film will be releasing on May 13, i.e. Eid. The film is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Reel Life Production Private Limited.

The song has been composed by Rockstar DSP who has also worked with the actor in READY. He is very happy to reunite with the actor.

