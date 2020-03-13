Radhe: Salman Khan to chase baddie Randeep Hooda; Actor REVEALS he took on negative role on Salman’s request

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Salman Khan and Disha Patani are currently shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Randeep Hooda will be seen as the baddie in the film. In a recent interview, Hooda opened up about his bond with Salman and the role in Radhe.

A highly anticipated release of 2020 is , starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is currently on schedule and the shooting has been going on in Mumbai. Amidst the same, often Salman and Disha have been caught in the frame by the paparazzi which has added to the curiosity of the fans. When the film was announced, Randeep Hooda was also a part of the cast and often while heading for shoots, the actor shared photos on social media which added to the curiosity among fans.

In a recent interview, Randeep opened up about his role in Radhe, teaming up with Salman Khan for the third time after Kick and Sultan, and more. In a chat with Mumbai Mirror, Hooda revealed that after turning down several baddie roles, he said yes to Radhe’s negative role on Salman’s behest. Randeep mentioned that he respects Khan alot and has developed a great working equation with him. While talking about a particular action stunt, Randeep revealed that he had tried a stunt where an actor had to jump on his back and he gave 18 takes for the same an injured his knee.

On his relationship with Salman, Randeep said, “I respect Salman as a person and an actor. He has a certain way of working and since we have collaborated before, I am used to it and we had a lot of fun. I chased Salman in Kick and coached him in Sultan. This time, I’m testing him to see how much he has learnt from me as his character hunts for mine.” Meanwhile, the actor also revealed that his role will see him do a lot of action.

A while back, Salman, Randeep and Disha were shooting in Goa for the film and now, the shoot is going on in Mumbai. Reportedly, the international schedule of Radhe has been cancelled due to Coronavirus scare across the globe. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva and also stars Jackie Shroff apart from Salman, Disha and Randeep. It is slated to hit the screens on Eid 2020.

