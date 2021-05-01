Radhe: Salman Khan feels he & Disha Patani looked the same age in the cop drama, Opens up on their kiss scene

Salman Khan, who will be seen romancing Disha Patani in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has opened up on the much talked about kissing scene in the movie.

’s fans have all the reasons to grin ear to ear as the superstar is coming up with his much awaited cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid this year. And while fans are counting days for the movie, the makers have added on to the excitement with the trailer and songs from the Prabhudheva directorial. Amid this, Salman’s kissing scene with co-star Disha Patania has been winning a lot of attention as the Dabangg star is known to have no-kissing policy for years now.

However, in a recently released BTS video of the movie, Salman has finally opened on the much talked about kissing scene and revealed that there is a twist to it. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor stated that while there is a kissing scene in the movie he revealed that he had kissed on the tape. “Iss picture me kiss zarur hai.... Disha ke saath nhi hai. tape par hai kiss tape par,” he explained. This isn’t all. Salman was also seen singing praises for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor and stated that he feels they that looked the same age.

"Kamaal ka kaam kiya unhone. Badi khoobsurat lagrai hain. Hum-umar lage hain hum dono. Nahi, woh meri umar ki nahi, main unki umar ka laga hu (She has done wonderful work in the movie. She has looked very beautiful. We look to be of the same age too. No, she did not look my age, I looked like hers),” Salman was quoted saying. He also emphasised that he believes that an actor can do romance on the screen as long as he can do action.

Earlier, Disha had also heaped praises for Salman and couldn’t stop gushing about shaking a leg with the superstar in Seeti Maar. She stated, “It’s always so much fun working with Salman sir. It’s like when he performs, he doesn’t have a care in the world, he dances like nobody is watching. I think that is a part of his swag that’s something that nobody can do. We really had some difficult steps. He didn’t even once say no for anything. Improvised also a lot. He just makes it look so effortless. Nobody can dance like him and he has his own style”.

