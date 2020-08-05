Radhe: Salman Khan to return to sets in November, contemplating dropping a song not important to narrative?

As per the latest update, Salman Khan is currently spending time at his farmhouse but is apparently aiming to return to shoot for his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in November. Not just this, the makers may also be planning changes in the remaining portion to be shot.

It has been a while since fans of are waiting to see him back on screen. The actor’s last release Dabangg 3 came out in December 2019. Post that, his fans have been waiting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, due to COVID 19, the shoot of the film could not be completed and reportedly 10 days remain. Now, as per the latest update, Salman and team Radhe may be planning to return on sets by October-November and also are apparently contemplating some changes in schedule.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman, who is currently at his farmhouse, may return to shoot Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in October-November. Also, a source told the daily that they are now thinking about letting go of a song that is not important to the story. Further, the report stated a source saying that if the Radhe team gets back in action in next 2-3 months, they may aim for a Republic Day release. However, if not that, then it may be pushed to Eid 2021.

As per the report, a source told the daily, “Around 10 days of shoot still remains. Now, they are contemplating letting go of a song which is not integral to the narrative. Salman is still at his farm and looking to resume work on Radhe in October or November. It’s a big screen entertainer, so the makers are in no hurry to release the film. If they can get back to action in the next two-three months, they will target the Republic Day weekend. If they miss that, their next consideration will be Eid 2021.” Radhe also stars , Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda. It is helmed by Prabhudheva.

Meanwhile, Salman celebrated Raksha Bandhan with all his family members at his farmhouse in Panvel. He, along with sister Arpita, brother Sohail Khan and others were seen in a video shared by the actor. Salman also dropped an adorable photo of all the men in the family with Rakhi tied on their wrists. The video and Rakhi photos that were shared by Salman seemed to be getting a lot of love from fans.

