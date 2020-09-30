Radhe: Salman Khan starrer's crew test COVID 19 negative ahead of filming; Ambulance to be stationed on set

Salman Khan upcoming release Radhe is all set to resume filming this weekend. Before the stars reunite, the makers reveal the precautions taken to ensure safe working environment.

's upcoming film Radhe is all set to resume the last leg of filming this weekend. With only a few portions left to shoot, the team will reunite starting this weekend for 15 days and wrap the shooting of the movie. But before the cast and crew come together, the production house is making sure all necessary precautions have been taken. According to Mumbai Mirror, the team has taken a COVID-19 test and all the results have been negative.

While the initial tests have been in the movie's favour, a source has informed that another round of test will be taken by those in close proximity on the set. This includes the actors and the core team. "The crew has also been briefed about the protocols to be followed on set through a special video to avoid last-minute confusion,” a source revealed. The production house has also roped a team of dedicated doctors to maintain hygiene and discipline on the set.

Sohail Khan, who is production the Salman starrer with the actor and his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, also told the publication that a safety officer, a doctor and ambulance will be stationed on the sets. "Signage and colour bands for bifurcation of the team will be followed, along with government mandates on insurance. A team of specially trained personnel has been inducted to dispose off the PPE kits and masks after use according to the guidelines provided,” he said. The producers are also creating air bubbles and will sanitise the modes of transportation regularly.

Atul hopes that the filming wraps in 15 to 20 days. The production team will be working on a few action scenes that will be directed by a stunt director from Chennai. The filming will take place in Karjat, on the outskirts of Mumbai. To avoid day-to-day travel, the team is being put up in a hotel near the ND Studios, where the movie is being shot. The team will not be allowed to meet outsiders during the shoot, the report added.

