Radhe Shyam song Aashiqui Aa Gayi Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde embark on a journey of love in this sweet ballad

On Wednesday, Prabhas finally unveiled the second song from his upcoming film, Radhe Shyam, on social media and well, left netizens in complete awe. The song, Aashiqui Aa Gayi, featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, takes us on a beautiful romantic journey between the leads with a backdrop of stunning locations and soothing vocals of Arijit Singh. Earlier, a teaser to the song was released and it only gave fans a sneak peek of what was coming for them in the romantic song.

Sharing the song on his social media, Prabhas wrote, "I'm glad to share this Love Anthem #AashiquiAaGayi from #RadheShyam, with all of you. Full song out now, link in the bio." In the over 3 minute ballad, we see Prabhas and Pooja romance it out on a bike ride and on a beach with stunning visuals. Arijit's soul-stirring voice combined with Mithoon's impeccably romantic tune and lyrics makes Prabhas and Pooja's Aashiqui Aa Gayi a special love anthem of 2021.

Take a look:

Talking about Radhe Shyam, the film is one of the most anticipated flicks of 2021. Fans of Pooja and Prabhas have been excited to see them together on screen in a romantic avatar for a long time. The teaser showcased the world of Vikramaditya (Prabhas) and his love story in a never-seen-before manner and left fans curious. Now, as the romantic song Aashiqui Aa Gayi has been released, fans have taken a closer look at the chemistry between the leads.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies jointly. It will be releasing in Hindu, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja, it stars Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar and Sathyan in important roles.

