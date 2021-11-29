Radhe Shyam song Aashiqui Aa Gayi teaser: Prabhas & Pooja Hegde's romance meets Arijit Singh's soothing voice

Composed by Mithoon, Radhe Shyam's romantic track, Aashiqui Aa Gayi is all set to drop on December 1, 2021. Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, Radhe Shyam is a Multi-Lingual film. The teaser of Aashiqui Aa Gayi was just released and it features Prabhas and Pooja in a romantic avatar. Along with the spectacular visuals, the vocals by Arijit Singh tug at your heartstrings and well, leave you excited to see the full song.

Taking to his social media handle, Prabhas shared the teaser to the second single Aashiqui Aa Gayi featuring him and Pooja. From a train station to a stunning beach, we get to see Pooja and Prabhas paint the town red with their romance in the teaser. While the full song will release on Wednesday, the 36-seconds teaser is being loved by the fans due to the gorgeous locations, electrifying chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja and collab by Mithoon- Arijit.

Take a look:

Earlier, the teaser of the film along with the first song lyric video was released. The soulful tunes so far have impressed netizens and fans have been looking forward to step into the world of Vikramaditya aka Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.

Talking about the film, it is Radha Krishna Kumar and backed by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies jointly. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja, Radhe Shyam also stars Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in pivotal roles.

