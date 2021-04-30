Radhe song Dil De Diya OUT: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez shake a leg in a foot tapping number

The makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has released the second song Dil De Diya today. The song features Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Ever since the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has released, the film has become the talk of the town. Fans are eagerly looking forward to its theatrical release. , , and Randeep Hooda starrer are all set to release in May 2021. But ahead of it, the makers are keeping fans excited with the song's releases. The first song Seeti Maar had already garnered an overwhelming response from the audience and now they have released the second song titled Dil De Diya today. The teaser of the song was released a day before.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, the Bharat actor wrote, “Aap logo ko dil de diya... aur yeh gana bhi, jiska naam hai #DilDeDiya.” The song features him and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is a foot-tapping number where one can see both actors dancing their hearts out. The video opens with the actress, dressed as a tribal girl, dancing on the stage. Randeep is also seen sitting and enjoying her song. In another scene, the actor is seen entering and started shaking his leg with the actress. The song has the beats of Pardesiya girl.

Dil De Diya song is sung by Kamaal Khan and Payal Dev. It is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The first song Seeti Maar is very popular and is an official remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's song Seeti Maar from the Telugu film Duvvada Jagannadham.

Take a look at the song here:

In the film, the Dabaang actor will be seen as an undercover cop who has been assigned the duty of cleaning the city from drugs mess. Randeep will play the role of villain. Jackie Shroff is also seen in the film. The makers are opting for multiple platform releases owing to the current situation.

