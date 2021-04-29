Radhe song Dil De Diya Teaser: Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez all set to sizzle tomorrow with new number

After the success of the first song Seeti Maar, Salman Khan is all set to release the next song Dil De Diya from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The song will feature Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez and will be out tomorrow.

The highly anticipated film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai featuring , and Randeep Hooda is all set to release in May 2021 and ahead of it, the songs have started to come out. After the raging success of Seeti Maar, Salman is gearing up for the second song, Dil De Diya with Jacqueline Fernandez. The superstar took to social media and shared a teaser of the song that is all set to drop tomorrow. While the earlier song saw Disha shake a leg with Salman, in the next one, Jacqueline will be seen with the superstar.

Taking to his social media handle, Salman announced that the song will be out tomorrow and shared a glimpse of his and Jacqueline's quirky moves. From teasing each other in the song to dancing together, fans will get to witness the magic of Salman and Jacqueline once again in the special song for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The song is crooned by Kamaal Khan & Payal Dev and the composer is none other than Himesh Reshammiya. Sharing the post, Salman wrote, "Our next song out tomorrow…hope u will love this too... #DilDeDiyaOutTomorrow."

Take a look at Radhe's next song teaser:

Meanwhile, the film will showcase Salman as an undercover cop who will take on Randeep Hooda in the film. Apart from Salman, Disha and Randeep, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati. The film is helmed by Prabhudeva and the trailer for Radhe received an overwhelming response from fans. The film is having a hybrid release as it will release in cinemas worldwide and also on the OTT platform on May 13, 2021.

Credits :Salman Khan Instagram

