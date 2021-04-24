Radhe Song Seeti Maar Poster: Salman Khan and Disha Patani are all set to burn the dance floor

The makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has unveiled the poster of their first song Seeti Maar from the film. The song will be released soon.

The most awaited song poster of Seeti Maar from the upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has finally been released today. The song featuring and will be releasing soon. The release date has not been disclosed by the makers till now. Recently, the trailer of the film was also released. It received an overwhelming response from the fans. The action thriller is all set to release on May 13. Apart from Salman, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Sharing the poster on her official Instagram account, the Malang actress wrote, “Turn up the volume, aur ho jao tayaar, Kyunki ab aayega, Radhe aur Diya ka #SeetimaarOutSoon.” The poster features Disha and it looks like she is ready to whistle. Elated fans are dropping lovely comments along with emojis on the post. Coming back to the film, we get a few glimpses of the song in the trailer too. The film will be dealing with the drug menace and the Bharat actor will be essaying the role of an undercover cop who has been assigned to clean the city from the drug menace.

Randeep will be seen playing the role of villain and his new look is also very impressive. The film is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, and Reel Life Production Private Limited.

Take a look at the poster here:

Keeping in mind the current COVID 19 situation, the makers have opted for a hybrid release. The film will release in theatres worldwide and also on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex.

Also Read: Radhe Trailer OUT: Salman Khan as an undercover cop faces off with Randeep Hooda to ‘clean up the city’ on Eid

Share your comment ×