Radhe Song Seeti Maar: Salman Khan, Disha Patani starrer is remake of Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde's Telugu track

The makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has finally dropped the video of the first song Seeti Maar today. The song features Salman Khan and Disha Patani.

The most awaited song Seeti Maar from the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has finally released today. The song featuring and was in the headlines ever since the trailer was out. The song is an actual remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's song Seeti Maar from the Telugu film Duvvada Jagannadham. The film will be releasing on May 13, i.e. Eid, and will be opting for multi-platform releases. Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff will also be seen in the action drama.

Sharing the song link, Salman Khan wrote, “Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjun”. In the song, both actors are seen dancing their hearts out. They try to recreate the song through same dance steps. However, netizens were not much happy with the Seeti Maar song being included in the film. It has been composed by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) and penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

In the film, the Bharat actor will be essaying the role of an undercover cop and he has been assigned the duty of clearing drug mess from the city. Randeep Hooda will be seen as a villain.

As mentioned above, the film will be released on ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex and also on all leading DTH operators. The makers opted for this hybrid release model owing to the current Coronavirus situation across the country.

