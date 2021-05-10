Radhe Song Zoom Zoom OUT: Salman Khan advises to watch him & Disha Patani groove at home; Says ‘Plz be safe’

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai makers have released the fourth song of the film. The song Zoom Zoom is a party anthem. The film is releasing this Eid.

The makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have finally dropped the fourth song video titled Zoom Zoom today. The song features and . The teaser of the song was released on Sunday and today the full song is released. Till now the songs released including Seeti Maar have been entertaining the audience a lot. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the film is all set to release on Eid this year. Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff are all part of this film.

Sharing the link, the lead actor wrote, “These are not the times for zoom zoom so watch n listen to #ZoomZoom at home. Plz be safe.” The video opens with the Dabaang actor dressed in a white shirt with red coloured blazer dancing on the road. Disha who is seen in a white coloured short dress is also matching his footsteps. It is a beautiful party anthem that will surely make you hit the dance floor right away. Fans are loving the song already and it is trending on digital platforms.

The song has been choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves. The song will surely make you hit the dance floor right away. It is sung by Ash King and Lulia Vantur and composed by veterans Sajid Wajid. The lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

Listen to the song here:

The last song Dil De Diya which featured Jacqueline Fernandez received immense love from the audience. The actress nailed from her dance step. Even the title track of the film was also equally popular. Fans loved the actor’s swag. The film deals with the drug menace going on in the city. The Bharat actor will be playing the role of a cop who has been assigned the duty of clearing this mess and making the city drug-free.

