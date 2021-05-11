Radhe star Salman Khan on being more like Bajrangi Bhaijaan in real life: Can’t be like Chulbul Pandey at home

Salman Khan, who will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, stated that he likes to take home the goodness instead of action scenes.

has been a Dabangg star of Bollywood and he has proved it time and again. The actor is known for playing the role of a super cop or an action hero on the silver screen and he would once again be getting into the same form in his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. But do you know that the superstar feels more relatable to his character in Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Yes! It’s true. Salman has admitted that he is more like Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the real life.

This isn’t all. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor stated that he can’t behave like Chulbul Pandey at home as he might get an earful from his father Salim Khan. In fact, Salman is of the opinion that he believes in taking back the goodness instead of flirting or the action scenes. While addressing the media during the promotions for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman said, “I can't walk in front of my parents as Chulbul Pandey. My dad will phatkao [slap] me. So, I am a son at home and play these characters on screen. I would be someone like Bajrangi Bhaijaan in real life. I don't want to take the flirting or the love story back home..neither do I take action scenes at home. I take a bit of the goodness back home.”

Talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the movie will feature Salman playing the role of an undercover cop fighting against the drug lord which is being played by Randeep Hooda. Apart from Salman and Randeep, the cop drama also stars Jackie Shroff and and will be releasing on OTT platform on May 13.

