Radhe star Salman Khan shares an adorable picture of loving mom Helen on Mother’s Day

Superstar Salman Khan wishes Mother’s Day to both the moms Salma Khan and Helen.

On Mother’s Day 2021, has shared a picture with the two mothers that he has in life sharing an equal amount of love, adulation, and care. Salman Khan’s father and prolific film writer of Sholay and Deewaar first married Salma Khan and their eldest son is Salman Khan. Decades later, Salim Khan fell in love with one of the most beautiful actresses in Hindi cinema at the time called Helen, who was also a part of Sholay, and decides to conduct a second marriage with her. All three Khan brothers including Arbaaz and Sohail are Salma Khan’s sons.

Helen and Salim Khan did not conceive any children of their own and rather adopted their daughter Arpita Khan in the ’80s. It is famously said that all three brothers give an equal amount of respect to Helen as they do to their mother. On the auspicious Mother’s Day, Salman did not only wish Salma Khan but also made a post for Helen, wishing her a happy mother’s day. Helen and Salman Khan have also shared screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam as she played a motherly figure to ‘Samir’, Salman’s character in the film.

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Salman, , and Randeep Hooda starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on the OTT platform on 13 May. Though Radhe is technically subjected to theatrical release as well, there are no theaters operating in the country hence it becomes a digital release by default. Radhe can be seen on a pay-per-view model, wherein even if the customer has a subscription to the OTT platform, they will have to pay an additional fee to stream Radhe.

Also Read| On Mother’s day, Akshay Kumar hugs his mom with love, Salman Khan shares a lovely picture of mom Salma Khan

Credits :Salman Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×