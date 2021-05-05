Radhe Title Track: Netizens in awe of Salman Khan’s swag in the song; Calls it superstar’s best song
Salman Khan has been all over the news ever since the makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had released the trailer of the movie. The cop drama happens to be one of the most talked about movies of the year and fans can’t stop gushing about the Prabhudheva directorial. Adding on to their excitement, the makers have unveiled the title track of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai today and it has taken social media by a storm as everyone is brimming with an opinion about it.
Interestingly, the netizens can’t stop gushing about Salman’s swag in the title track of the cop drama. A Twitter user wrote, “I'm TOTALLY SPEECHLESS! #RadheTitleTrack is MIND BLOWING, The Best #SalmanKhan Song In Terms of Visuals, Background Music and The Lyrics, That Totally Suits On Salman's Persona! BEST @BeingSalmanKhan LOOKED in a SONG in a Long Time, PERFECTION!” On the other hand, another user tweeted, “The biggest chartbuster and most awaited track of the year. No one can match the swag and striking style of bhaijaan. This track is astonishing and phenomenal! Is this #RadheTitleTrack or @BeingSalmanKhan Sir's Anthem!! Goosebumps!!”
Take a look at tweets for Radhe title track:
#RadheTitleTrack Song mind blowing lyrics beutifull music beutifull direct beutifull so thank you @BeingSalmanKhan And @PDdancing And all team of #Radhe Thanks for giving radhe movie on Eid Sach main Eid bana diya
— Ayan Khan (@AyanKha06037187) May 5, 2021
I'm TOTALLY SPEECHLESS! #RadheTitleTrack is MIND BLOWING, The Best #SalmanKhan Song In Terms of Visuals, Background Music and The Lyrics, That Totally Suits On Salman's Persona!
BEST @BeingSalmanKhan
LOOKED in a SONG in a Long Time, PERFECTION! pic.twitter.com/MbS1yh9KSI
— FaaiX (@faaiz_khalil) May 5, 2021
Incredible! #SalmanKhan Swag is on a different level! IMPRESSED. #RadheTitleTrack #RadheOn13thMay pic.twitter.com/juFJUHAPZw
— Radhe 2021 (@Salmank46794303) May 5, 2021
Specially This One
looking 25yrs younger than his actual age.#RadheTitleTrack https://t.co/NLo61XuP06 pic.twitter.com/22aFABCMxN
— (@ChandniGovind) May 5, 2021
The biggest chartbuster and most awaited track of the year. No one can match the swag and striking style of bhaijaan. This track is astonishing and phenomenal!
Is this #RadheTitleTrack or @BeingSalmanKhan
Sir's Anthem!!
Goosebumps!! #RadheTitleTrack#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/GqJC76ztJm
— Ramakrushna Swain (@RamakrushnaSwa6) May 5, 2021
Best title track I heard till now #RadheTitleTrack pic.twitter.com/SQf9U9gmKV
— Suyog cheke (@suyogcheke) May 5, 2021
It is the best song of #SalmanKhan in recent years ..both video and audio . Bop in true sense
Salman is looking dapper ..Treat for Fans.
My favourite shot #RadheTitleTrack #Radhe pic.twitter.com/f6C5igbW4r #SalmanKhan
— (@NaeemSi66327446) May 5, 2021
Sajid & late Wajid bhai put theirs heart into this lyrics, what lyrics amazing I loved it I completely loved it.
Amazing work @SajidMusicKhan lots of love lots of prayers for #WajidBhai he will be in my memories forever #RadheTitleTrack #Radhe pic.twitter.com/eIIn3kvmUg
— Hamed Tafazzul Emraan (@HamedTEmraan) May 5, 2021
Meanwhile, talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the cop drama marks Salman’s third collaboration with actor and choreographer turned director Prabhudheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Apart from the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in the lead and will be releasing on digital platform on May 13 this year.
Also Read: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's Title Track Released: Salman Khan and Disha Patani groove to the upbeat number