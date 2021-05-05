  1. Home
Radhe Title Track: Netizens in awe of Salman Khan’s swag in the song; Calls it superstar’s best song

As the makers have unveiled the title track of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the audience can’t stop heaping praises for the song.
4924 reads Mumbai
Netizens heap praises for Salman Khan's Radhe title track Netizens heap praises for Salman Khan's Radhe title track
Salman Khan has been all over the news ever since the makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had released the trailer of the movie. The cop drama happens to be one of the most talked about movies of the year and fans can’t stop gushing about the Prabhudheva directorial. Adding on to their excitement, the makers have unveiled the title track of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai today and it has taken social media by a storm as everyone is brimming with an opinion about it.

Interestingly, the netizens can’t stop gushing about Salman’s swag in the title track of the cop drama. A Twitter user wrote, “I'm TOTALLY SPEECHLESS! #RadheTitleTrack is MIND BLOWING, The Best #SalmanKhan Song In Terms of Visuals, Background Music and The Lyrics, That Totally Suits On Salman's Persona! BEST @BeingSalmanKhan LOOKED in a SONG in a Long Time, PERFECTION!” On the other hand, another user tweeted, “The biggest chartbuster and most awaited track of the year. No one can match the swag and striking style of bhaijaan. This track is astonishing and phenomenal! Is this #RadheTitleTrack or @BeingSalmanKhan Sir's Anthem!! Goosebumps!!”

Take a look at tweets for Radhe title track:

Meanwhile, talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the cop drama marks Salman’s third collaboration with actor and choreographer turned director Prabhudheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Apart from the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in the lead and will be releasing on digital platform on May 13 this year.

Also Read: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's Title Track Released: Salman Khan and Disha Patani groove to the upbeat number

Credits :Twitter

