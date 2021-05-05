Radhe Title Track: Netizens in awe of Salman Khan’s swag in the song; Calls it superstar’s best song

As the makers have unveiled the title track of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the audience can’t stop heaping praises for the song.

has been all over the news ever since the makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had released the trailer of the movie. The cop drama happens to be one of the most talked about movies of the year and fans can’t stop gushing about the Prabhudheva directorial. Adding on to their excitement, the makers have unveiled the title track of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai today and it has taken social media by a storm as everyone is brimming with an opinion about it.

Interestingly, the netizens can’t stop gushing about Salman’s swag in the title track of the cop drama. A Twitter user wrote, “I'm TOTALLY SPEECHLESS! #RadheTitleTrack is MIND BLOWING, The Best #SalmanKhan Song In Terms of Visuals, Background Music and The Lyrics, That Totally Suits On Salman's Persona! BEST @BeingSalmanKhan LOOKED in a SONG in a Long Time, PERFECTION!” On the other hand, another user tweeted, “The biggest chartbuster and most awaited track of the year. No one can match the swag and striking style of bhaijaan. This track is astonishing and phenomenal! Is this #RadheTitleTrack or @BeingSalmanKhan Sir's Anthem!! Goosebumps!!”

Take a look at tweets for Radhe title track:

#RadheTitleTrack Song mind blowing lyrics beutifull music beutifull direct beutifull so thank you @BeingSalmanKhan And @PDdancing And all team of #Radhe Thanks for giving radhe movie on Eid Sach main Eid bana diya — Ayan Khan (@AyanKha06037187) May 5, 2021

I'm TOTALLY SPEECHLESS! #RadheTitleTrack is MIND BLOWING, The Best #SalmanKhan Song In Terms of Visuals, Background Music and The Lyrics, That Totally Suits On Salman's Persona! BEST @BeingSalmanKhan

LOOKED in a SONG in a Long Time, PERFECTION! pic.twitter.com/MbS1yh9KSI — FaaiX (@faaiz_khalil) May 5, 2021

The biggest chartbuster and most awaited track of the year. No one can match the swag and striking style of bhaijaan. This track is astonishing and phenomenal!

Is this #RadheTitleTrack or @BeingSalmanKhan

Sir's Anthem!!

Goosebumps!! #RadheTitleTrack#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/GqJC76ztJm — Ramakrushna Swain (@RamakrushnaSwa6) May 5, 2021

Best title track I heard till now #RadheTitleTrack pic.twitter.com/SQf9U9gmKV — Suyog cheke (@suyogcheke) May 5, 2021

It is the best song of #SalmanKhan in recent years ..both video and audio . Bop in true sense

Salman is looking dapper ..Treat for Fans.

My favourite shot #RadheTitleTrack #Radhe pic.twitter.com/f6C5igbW4r #SalmanKhan — (@NaeemSi66327446) May 5, 2021

Sajid & late Wajid bhai put theirs heart into this lyrics, what lyrics amazing I loved it I completely loved it. Amazing work @SajidMusicKhan lots of love lots of prayers for #WajidBhai he will be in my memories forever #RadheTitleTrack #Radhe pic.twitter.com/eIIn3kvmUg — Hamed Tafazzul Emraan (@HamedTEmraan) May 5, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the cop drama marks Salman’s third collaboration with actor and choreographer turned director Prabhudheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Apart from the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in the lead and will be releasing on digital platform on May 13 this year.

