Radhe Title Track: Salman Khan to leave everyone in awe of his swag once again tomorrow with new number

Salman Khan has shared a post on social media announcing that the title track of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be releasing tomorrow.

’s massive fan following is all set to get a big treat on Eid this year as his much awaited cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release on May 13, 2021. It is touted to be the Dabangg star’s Eidi to his fans who have been eagerly waiting for the movie. In fact, as the makers have released the trailer and songs of the movie, it has added to the audience’s excitement for this Prabhudheva directorial.

Adding to this excitement, the makers are all set to unveil the title track of Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. The announcement was made by Salman on social media as she shared a new poster from the movie wherein the superstar was seen dressed in a black suit. The poster also revealed that the title track will be releasing tomorrow. Interestingly, Sajid Khan of popular music composer duo Sajid-Wajid has sung the song along with penning the lyrics and giving the music. Needless to say, fans are over the moon with this new announcement.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s post for the title track of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai:

Meanwhile, talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the cop drama will mark Salman’s third collaboration with Prabhudheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Apart from Salman, the movie will also feature , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead. In fact, Randeep will be seen as a lead antagonist in the movie and will be seen locking horns with Salman.

