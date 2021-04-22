Radhe Trailer: Disha Patani gets a compliment from Tiger Shroff for 'looking great' in Salman Khan starrer

Tiger Shroff took to his social media handle to laud rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani for her performance in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer with Salman Khan. The Baaghi 3 actor praised Disha's look and shared a photo.

Thursday has brought cheer with it for and 's fans as the trailer for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is out. While fans are going gaga over Salman and Randeep Hooda's face-off, it is Disha Patani's glam avatar that is setting the internet on fire. Not just fans, even rumoured beau Tiger Shroff has taken note of it and has complimented her about the same on his social media handle. While Tiger and Disha are currently on a holiday in the Maldives, the Baaghi 3 actor was quick to shower her with praise.

Taking to his Instagram story, Tiger dropped a photo of Disha from Radhe trailer and lauded her for looking great. Not just this, he even called the trailer 'smashing' in his post for Disha. Sharing Disha's still from the trailer, Tiger wrote, "Congrats d on the smashing trailer. Looking great. @dishapatani." He added a heart and a fire emoticon in his compliment. To this, Disha also responded and reposted Tiger's story on her Instagram handle. She replied, "Thanks T."

Tiger also went ahead and added a screenshot of Salman from the trailer and showered love on him for the 'blockbuster.'

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Disha will be seen essaying the role of Jackie Shroff's sister, Dia in the Salman starrer. In the trailer, we get to see Disha shake a leg with Salman on a song Seeti Maar as well. Seeing the star's glam avatar, fans were filled with excitement for the film. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is helmed by Prabhudeva and will release on May 13 in Cinemas and OTT platform.

Also Read|Radhe Trailer OUT: Salman Khan as an undercover cop faces off with Randeep Hooda to ‘clean up the city’ on Eid

Share your comment ×